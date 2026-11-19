The Finance Department won't say how much foreign money will be in the $50 billion "Maple Fund," who the major foreign investors will be, or whether Brookfield, the firm Prime Minister Mark Carney once chaired, is one of them.

The non-answer came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1498, submitted by Conservative MP Connie Cody of Cambridge. It was signed by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Cody asked four things: what guarantees there are that critical infrastructure and strategic industries will be owned and operated by Canadian rather than foreign interests; how much of the fund will be Canadian money and how much foreign; how the foreign money breaks down by country and by major foreign investor, including Brookfield; and whether individual Canadians could invest modest amounts such as $5,000 or $10,000.

The department's whole answer is one paragraph.

It says the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is neither a department nor an agency of the Crown, so it is not bound by the same disclosure rules, and adds that the board is subject to the disclosure requirements in its own act and reports to federal and provincial finance ministers and to Canadians.

None of the four questions is answered.