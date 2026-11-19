Finance won't say who's investing in the $50 billion Maple Fund, or whether Brookfield is among them
Asked four questions about the Maple Fund, the Finance Department answered none of them.
The Finance Department won't say how much foreign money will be in the $50 billion "Maple Fund," who the major foreign investors will be, or whether Brookfield, the firm Prime Minister Mark Carney once chaired, is one of them.
The non-answer came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1498, submitted by Conservative MP Connie Cody of Cambridge. It was signed by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
Cody asked four things: what guarantees there are that critical infrastructure and strategic industries will be owned and operated by Canadian rather than foreign interests; how much of the fund will be Canadian money and how much foreign; how the foreign money breaks down by country and by major foreign investor, including Brookfield; and whether individual Canadians could invest modest amounts such as $5,000 or $10,000.
The department's whole answer is one paragraph.
It says the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is neither a department nor an agency of the Crown, so it is not bound by the same disclosure rules, and adds that the board is subject to the disclosure requirements in its own act and reports to federal and provincial finance ministers and to Canadians.
None of the four questions is answered.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila