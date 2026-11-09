Finance Department's own analysis says bank transfer fee ban costs $6.2 million more than it saves

The Department of Finance's own cost analysis of its ban on investment account transfer fees says the rule will cost more than it saves, and warns that banks may claw the money back from customers through other fees.

The proposed Regulations Amending the Financial Consumer Protection Framework Regulations (Investment Account Transfers) were published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, on November 7, with a 30-day comment period. The Logic and CBC News reported the draft rules earlier in the week.

The regulation bans banks from charging to close or transfer an investment account, a fee the department's regulatory impact analysis statement (RIAS), the government's mandatory cost-benefit study, says is “typically $150 per account.” It also imposes transfer deadlines counted in clearing days. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's department sponsored the regulation, which follows a promise in the 2025 federal budget.

The proposal states: “Overall, the proposed Regulations would lead to $16.3 million of monetized benefits, and $22.5 million of monetized costs, over a 10-year period in present value, resulting in a monetized net cost of $6.2 million over this period.”

On the lost revenue, the Gazette posting states: “In order to recuperate revenues lost as a result of the proposed Regulations, affected banks may raise service fees for other financial products that they offer. This could include increased account keeping fees, increased interest rates on credit products, or increased transaction fees. This would constitute a cost to consumers but a benefit to banks, as they will see increased revenues. This cost has not been monetized as part of the analysis.”

The department concedes it cannot measure the main thing the rule is supposed to deliver: “given the lack of research on the topic, or international jurisdictions for which a comparison can be done, the analysis is unable to monetize this benefit.” Quantifying the benefits of competition, it adds, “would be purely speculative.”

The department also admits its figures are “subject to uncertainty” and says it “welcomes any data and or input that could help improve this analysis.” The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada would need two more staff, “approximately $420,000 annually,” to police the rule.

The fee ban would take effect 60 days after the final regulation is registered; the transfer deadlines would not apply for two years. Comments are due within 30 days of the November 7 posting.

Finance says the ban will save Canadians $150 a transfer. Its own analysts say the banks will likely get it back another way.