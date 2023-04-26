Fire Fae Johnstone! YWCA Regina hires trans speaker for 'Women of Distinction Awards' event

Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been offered the role of keynote speaker at the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023.

The Regina YWCA, a women’s organization with a mandate to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities, has hired a biological male to speak on behalf of women’s issues.

Johnstone, on the national board of the YWCA, was recently involved in a controversy when Hershey’s hired the activist as one of five women to be featured in the chocolate company’s special Women’s Day campaign, resulting in swift backlash from biological women.

In a further slap in the face to women, one of the nominees for the YWCA Regina Women of Distinction Award for Igniting Equity is a transgender activist named Cat Haines.

YWCA ignored the previous concerns of women about Johnstone taking their opportunities when hiring Johnstone to be the plenary speaker at the organization’s upcoming awards, an insult to the 600,000-plus women and girls in Saskatchewan to have their gender colonized by a biological male from Ottawa.

YWCA Regina continues to dismiss criticisms from women on social media, locking the organization’s Twitter account to prevent criticism from the public. Women who call the organization with grievances are subject to patronizing accusations of transphobia and intolerance from staff.

Women's concerns deserve to be heard, especially by organizations purporting to support and represent them.

To sign our petition asking YWCA Regina to rescind its invitation to Fae Johnstone to speak on behalf of women and girls, please click here.

  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Fire Fae!

Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023.

