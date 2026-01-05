FIRE FREELAND! This is the last straw for Chrystia Freeland — sign our petition now!

Chrystia Freeland has accepted a job as an economic adviser to the Ukrainian prime minister while remaining a sitting Canadian member of Parliament. She's said she'll be stepping aside soon — without clarifying when — but that's not good enough. We want her gone immediately.

And, after that? Best of luck to Ukraine, because Canadians are dealing with what Freeland did to the economy here.

Flash back. Freeland's solution to those who couldn't afford to put food on the table...cancel your Disney+



2/ pic.twitter.com/aDqRKsogJK — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth) September 17, 2025

All mockery aside, what Freeland is doing is a severe conflict of interest. She needs to be fired without delay. She can't work for Canadians and a foreign country at once. If you agree with me, sign the petition at FireFreeland.com. And that's not all we have planned for her.

But first, some facts.

Members of Parliament are paid by Canadians to represent Canadians. They vote on budgets, foreign aid, sanctions, trade, defence, and the countless little decisions that shape where billions of dollars go. Freeland now holds a role that benefits directly from the outcome of those decisions.

Canada sends huge sums of money to Ukraine. Another few billions a week ago.

BREAKING: Mark Carney just announced ANOTHER $2.5 BILLION to Ukraine.



Total Canadian aid now: $24.5 BILLION.



That puts Canada THE HIGHEST PER CAPITA CONTRIBUTORS IN THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/R0kTijsS9O — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) December 27, 2025

Canadians are told it’s urgent, it’s necessary, it’s moral and then they’re expected to stop asking questions.

But no Canadian MP should be taking a formal advisory job with any foreign government while still holding public office here. The principle is simple: divided loyalties poison public trust.

And the Liberals are letting it happen because they’re politically trapped.

They’re in a minority Parliament. They are fighting for survival. They cannot afford to lose a seat. They cannot afford a byelection. They cannot afford scandal that costs them support. So, they are lowering the bar and daring the country to object.

This is what desperation looks like: ethics sacrificed for cynical math.

Canada has conflict-of-interest rules and cooling-off periods for a reason. They exist to prevent public officials from using office, contacts, and influence as a bridge to outside appointments especially appointments tied to foreign governments.

The public should never have to wonder whether an MP is acting for constituents or for an outside employer. The public should never have to guess where loyalty ends and opportunity begins.

Freeland hasn’t even pretended to respect that boundary. She didn’t resign. She didn’t step aside. She didn’t wait. She took the role while still holding power here — and then tells us not to worry, she'll officially leave office soon.

Now put yourself in the shoes of her constituents.

You elected a local representative. You did not elect a part-time international adviser. You did not vote for a dual-role arrangement where your MP can help steer Canadian policy while formally advising a foreign government that benefits from Canadian spending.

No functioning country allows that without consequences.

Freeland should resign her seat immediately. If she wants foreign work, take it as a private citizen after leaving public office and after the appropriate cooling-off period. That’s what ethical conduct looks like.

That's why we’re launching a petition calling for Chrystia Freeland to resign immediately.

And we’re taking this message directly to her riding with a billboard truck, because her constituents deserve to know what their MP is doing and they deserve the chance to say, out loud, that Canada’s Parliament is not a place for foreign appointments.

Sign the petition at FireFreeland.com. Donate if you can at that same website, because the billboard truck doesn’t run on vibes.

And make sure you share the petition, because silence is the only way this behaviour becomes “normal.”