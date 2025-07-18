Fire guts historic Saint-Ours church amid ongoing wave of church attacks across Canada

A devastating fire tore through the historic Église Saint-Ours on Thursday evening, reducing one of Quebec’s most treasured heritage churches to a smoldering ruin.

The fire began shortly after 6 p.m. and quickly engulfed the structure. Flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from kilometres away. Firefighters arrived swiftly but were unable to save the early 19th-century Catholic church, which had been a local landmark for over two centuries. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Mayor Sylvain Dupuis called the fire a tragedy for the town and said the municipality would work with heritage officials to determine whether any part of the building can be salvaged.

But this destruction is not an isolated incident.

Since May 2021, Canada has experienced a dramatic and disturbing surge in attacks on Christian churches. According to a CBC investigation and independent watchdog tallies:

At least 33 churches have been destroyed by fire, including 24 confirmed arsons.

Over 100 churches have been vandalized, desecrated, or burned nationwide in the past three years.

Most of the affected buildings were Catholic or Protestant churches, many in Indigenous or rural communities.

Despite the scale, fewer than 10 arrests have been made, and most cases remain unsolved.

The wave of destruction began shortly after the highly publicized discovery of alleged unmarked graves at former residential school sites—though subsequent investigations have raised doubts about those claims.

While no motive has been established in the Saint-Ours fire, its timing and the pattern of attacks indicate Canada's religious heritage is under siege.

Despite the scope of the damage nationwide, no federal inquiry or coordinated response has been launched to protect religious sites or to bring perpetrators to justice.