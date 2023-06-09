Fire Nili: mask-obsessed TV doc turned school board trustee tweets weird anti-Christmas criticism
Recently elected forever-masker Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who now serves on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, previously drew the ire of the public after censoring parents who attended school board meetings.
Ottawa public school trustee and renowned mask enthusiast Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is back in the news – this time for going on an anti-Christmas tirade. My latest for @TrueNorthCentre.https://t.co/6zDSHu0A2Q— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) June 5, 2023
Kaplan-Myrth had the petition site Change.Org remove two separate parent-organized campaigns to remove her from the school board for actions limiting parents' speech critical of gender theory at school board meetings.
Wow.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 2, 2023
On June 5, Kaplan-Myrth tweeted that Christmas should not be a "free pass to produce excess waste".
STRANGE: Woke left-wing mask obsessed Ottawa public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth goes on an anti-Christmas tirade. pic.twitter.com/Pw15uvECIa— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) June 5, 2023
When hammered for her tone-deaf tweet about the carbon footprint of the important Christmas holiday, Kaplan-Myrth cried anti-Semitism.
FEARLESS FURY: Ottawa’s political debutante & real-time dumpster fire Nili Kaplan-Myrth shown filming herself screaming alleging daily death threats for 2 months on Jan 27 feared guns at school board mtg in May.— Rowan (@canmericanized) June 9, 2023
Tomorrow she’s leading a protest. Do you agree @nilikm is a fraud? pic.twitter.com/tFaEBHlqdv
