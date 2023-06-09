Fire Nili: mask-obsessed TV doc turned school board trustee tweets weird anti-Christmas criticism

When hammered for her tone-deaf tweet about the carbon footprint of the important Christmas holiday, Kaplan-Myrth cried anti-Semitism.

Recently elected forever-masker Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who now serves on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, previously drew the ire of the public after censoring parents who attended school board meetings.

Kaplan-Myrth had the petition site Change.Org remove two separate parent-organized campaigns to remove her from the school board for actions limiting parents' speech critical of gender theory at school board meetings.

On June 5, Kaplan-Myrth tweeted that Christmas should not be a "free pass to produce excess waste".

To sign the petition calling for Kaplan-Myrth to resign from the OCDSB for her bullying and silencing of parents and her anti-Christian tweets, please visit www.FireNili.com

Canada News Analysis
