Fire Nili: mask-obsessed TV doc turned school board trustee tweets weird anti-Christmas criticism

Recently elected forever-masker Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who now serves on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, previously drew the ire of the public after censoring parents who attended school board meetings.

Ottawa public school trustee and renowned mask enthusiast Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is back in the news – this time for going on an anti-Christmas tirade. My latest for @TrueNorthCentre.https://t.co/6zDSHu0A2Q — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) June 5, 2023

Kaplan-Myrth had the petition site Change.Org remove two separate parent-organized campaigns to remove her from the school board for actions limiting parents' speech critical of gender theory at school board meetings.

On June 5, Kaplan-Myrth tweeted that Christmas should not be a "free pass to produce excess waste".

STRANGE: Woke left-wing mask obsessed Ottawa public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth goes on an anti-Christmas tirade. pic.twitter.com/Pw15uvECIa — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) June 5, 2023

When hammered for her tone-deaf tweet about the carbon footprint of the important Christmas holiday, Kaplan-Myrth cried anti-Semitism.

FEARLESS FURY: Ottawa’s political debutante & real-time dumpster fire Nili Kaplan-Myrth shown filming herself screaming alleging daily death threats for 2 months on Jan 27 feared guns at school board mtg in May.



Tomorrow she’s leading a protest. Do you agree @nilikm is a fraud? pic.twitter.com/tFaEBHlqdv — Rowan (@canmericanized) June 9, 2023

