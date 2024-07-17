'Firecrackers', 'not a big deal': Coutts Trial witness claims alleged pipe bombs were mining tools

E-transfer (Canada):

Brian Lambert, a former business partner of Anthony Olienick's, testified on Monday, July 15 during Olienick's and Chris Carbert's trial in Lethbridge, AB, that he observed his former associate’s use of “firecrackers” in the context of their joint operations mining sandstone.

Lambert’s testimony relates to one charge against Olienick, that he unlawfully possessed an explosive device for a dangerous purpose. The Crown has alleged that two objects found on Olienick's property after his arrest on February 14, 2022, were “pipe bombs”.

Lambert described the “firecrackers” he said he saw Olienick use years ago as explosives contained within tubes or pipes used for plumbing. He further described them as “not a big deal” in the context of the world of explosives. He maintained that he would not choose to hold such an explosive in his hands.

Carbert and Olienick are accused of conspiring to murder police officers during their time at the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade, a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against the decrees, edicts, and orders issued by different levels of government and marketed as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The two defendants are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose. Both have pled not guilty to all charges against them.

Lyndsay Butler, a country music singer, songwriter, and performer was also invited to testify as a witness by Olienick's attorney.

Butler attended the Coutts protest and blockade for several days amd recalled what she did and observed. She testified that she brought a guitar in a guitar case with her to the demonstration. The prosecution previously suggested that guitar cases were used to transport firearms for the purposes of executing a conspiracy to murder.

Butler was also mentioned in certain text messages sent to and received by the defendants' phones during tbe Coutts protest that the Crown has alleged included coded language related to the alleged conspiracy to murder police officers.

She told Rebel News that her testimony, in part, demonstrated that she is a real person.

Defence attorney Burns also invited Corrie Turcott, an Albertan who spent 18 days at the Coutts demonstration, to testify as a witness.

Turcott stated that she spent most of her 18 days in Smuggler's Saloon, a small restaurant in the border village that operated as a makeshift meeting center for protesters. She said she spent considerable time in the saloon’s basement, using it as a site to organize and store food and other donated consumables used by the demonstrators.

The Crown has alleged that the saloon’s basement was used as a site to store a cache of firearms meant for use as part of a conspiracy to murder law enforcement personnel.

Turcott testified that she did not observe any firearms in the saloon's basement.