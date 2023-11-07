Fired NDP MPP Sarah Jama continues with anti-Israel comments while speaking at several rallies for Gaza calling for a ceasefire

CHCH News

The Greater Toronto Area saw several mass gatherings this past weekend in support of Palestinians as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies. Sarah Jama, now an independent MPP, spoke in Toronto and Hamilton.

NOW: Hamilton's 'END THE GENOCIDE NOW' rally in front of cityhall has a pro-Palestinian waving a F*CK Trudeau flag. Another has a sign that calls him a traitor. Union and communists are present.



They call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 pic.twitter.com/aVW46LpDdB — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 5, 2023

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” said the fired former NDP MPP to the crowd of pro-Palestinian supporters in Hamilton, Ontario, in front of city hall on Sunday, November 5, in footage captured by local news. The statement is a rally call for Palestinian supporters and the terrorist group Hamas, for an erasure of the Jewish state of Israel from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.

Pro-Palestine supporter holds a sign calling PM Trudeau, a traitor in Hamilton today.https://t.co/sv6xWa4qTw pic.twitter.com/YKbs7SAA8J — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 5, 2023

She continued while reading her prepared statement off her phone, and explained that she is calling on the prime minister to promote a ceasefire and stop supporting Israel.

“I’m the very proud independent MPP for Hamilton Centre,” said Jama.

“In the last few weeks alone, these crimes against humanity have been on full display for the entire world to see,” she added. Jama referenced the Israel Defense Forces’ operation to remove Hamas from Gaza and secure the 200+ people still being held hostage. Over 9,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's military operation according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Jama said she demands “that Justin Trudeau use his power to push for a ceasefire, and to end Canada’s complicity.” The MPP made no mention of the October 7 massacre by Hamas in which they murdered over 1,400 people including hundreds of innocent festival-goers along with women and children.

@SarahJama_ this you?



At the Monday Rally in Toronto celebrating the "resistance"?



Celebrating Hamas terrorists for beheading babies?



Celebrating Hamas terrorists slaughtering Israelis?#OnPoli pic.twitter.com/uvkCGbgnwo — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) October 12, 2023

Jama was also spotted participating in the Toronto Thanksgiving celebration of Hamas’ “successful” operation where over a thousand rallied in support of the violence the terrorist group was able to inflict on Israelis. They justified the murder and rape of civilians as a resistance against occupation.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles originally reprimanded Jama for her controversial statement on the conflict where she did not condemn the terrorist group but instead the “violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism.”

Premier Ford and the PC House Leader tabled a motion to censure the MPP if she didn’t delete the post and formally apologize. Jama then fired back a legal motion without letting her party know and was fired from the NDP caucus over her comments that “contributed to an unsafe work environment.”

Recently, on October 24, the office of the Ontario NDP leader's office was vandalized with pro-Palestinian messaging that said “Blood on your hands.”