Fired Ontario teachers return to labour board over union’s refusal to defend religious freedoms
The two teachers were terminated by the Renfrew County District School Board in October 2023.
Two Ontario teachers fired after refusing to “celebrate and affirm” LGBTQ-related school programming are back before the Ontario Labour Relations Board this week, arguing their union failed to defend their constitutional rights.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says lawyers funded by the organization appeared Thursday on behalf of Matt and Nicole Alexander in their ongoing case against the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.
According to the Justice Centre, the Alexanders were terminated by the Renfrew County District School Board in October 2023 after declining to participate in school activities they say conflicted with their sincerely held Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender identity.
The Justice Centre announces that lawyers will appear before the Ontario Labour Relations Board on Thursday, May 21, 2026, for the next hearing in the case of Ontario teachers Matt and Nicole Alexander.— Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) May 20, 2026
The Alexanders were terminated by the Renfrew County District School Board… pic.twitter.com/qkoe7XMQXM
The couple alleges their union failed in its legal “duty of fair representation” by refusing to properly defend their Charter-protected freedoms of religion and expression.
In a statement released ahead of the hearing, the Justice Centre said the case raises broader questions about whether public sector employees can face professional consequences for declining to endorse ideological positions that conflict with their faith.
Lawyers representing the Alexanders argue the issue is not whether schools can support LGBTQ students, but whether teachers can be compelled to actively affirm beliefs that violate their religious convictions.
The hearing before the Ontario Labour Relations Board is expected to focus on whether the teachers’ union adequately represented the couple during the disciplinary and termination process.
The JCCF says the Alexanders are seeking accountability from the union and recognition that religious Canadians do not surrender their Charter rights when working in public education.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.