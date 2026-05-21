Fired Ontario teachers return to labour board over union’s refusal to defend religious freedoms

Two Ontario teachers fired after refusing to “celebrate and affirm” LGBTQ-related school programming are back before the Ontario Labour Relations Board this week, arguing their union failed to defend their constitutional rights.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says lawyers funded by the organization appeared Thursday on behalf of Matt and Nicole Alexander in their ongoing case against the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

According to the Justice Centre, the Alexanders were terminated by the Renfrew County District School Board in October 2023 after declining to participate in school activities they say conflicted with their sincerely held Christian beliefs regarding sexuality and gender identity.

The Justice Centre announces that lawyers will appear before the Ontario Labour Relations Board on Thursday, May 21, 2026, for the next hearing in the case of Ontario teachers Matt and Nicole Alexander.



The Alexanders were terminated by the Renfrew County District School Board… pic.twitter.com/qkoe7XMQXM — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) May 20, 2026

The couple alleges their union failed in its legal “duty of fair representation” by refusing to properly defend their Charter-protected freedoms of religion and expression.