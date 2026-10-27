Fireworks fired at police and a far-left leader in the march: inside the weekend’s Paris riots

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant was on the ground in Paris over the weekend with Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy, who were in the middle of Saturday’s demonstration as unrest returned to the French capital.

Speaking at Place de la République, where the marble seating was smashed, a newsstand was burned and “ACAB” was spray-painted during the Oct. 17 riots, Alexa said rioters had torn up the square for stones to throw at police and at shop windows. One business owner told her each window costs thousands to replace.

Ahead of Saturday, authorities banned most protests across France. A march planned for Bastille was banned the night before, pushing demonstrators to Porte d’Italie, a working-class district. Alexa and Guillaume walked with the crowd for about three hours, and Alexa said police stayed largely out of sight for most of it.

Many protesters told her they feared a win by the National Rally, the anti-immigration party, in the next presidential election, and some called it “the enemy.” Alexa said Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left La France Insoumise, marched with crowds chanting “ACAB,” and noted that his party’s mayor of Saint-Denis, Bally Bagayoko, has said on television that violence can be “legitimate,” and has stood by those words since Oct. 17.

The mood changed at Porte de Vincennes near the end of the route, Alexa said. Police blocked three of the four exits to steer the crowd toward the metro, and people dressed in black, wearing masks and helmets, moved in looking for a confrontation. Police turned a water cannon on the crowd, and Alexa said a firework fired by rioters exploded at her feet. “It was exploding everywhere,” she said.

Rebel News hired a French security firm staffed by former military personnel to put a bodyguard with each of Alexa and Guillaume, at a cost of thousands of euros, Ezra said. Alexa said her guard kept her out of the crossfire between police and rioters.

Alexa said the main march included far-left French activists alongside people from immigrant backgrounds, but in her observation, those who stayed to fight police at the end were mostly from immigrant backgrounds, many of them second generation. One protesters of Algerian background told her he opposed the looting and that it “makes us look bad.”

She said support for the National Rally is growing outside Paris, in cities such as Lyon that were hit hard on Oct. 17. Some of its supporters told her they worry that May Day unrest just before the presidential vote could scare voters away from the party. Alexa also noted that Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered to resign after Oct. 17, saying police had lost control, and that President Emmanuel Macron refused.

To help cover the cost of security for Alexa and Guillaume in France, visit FranceOnFire.com.