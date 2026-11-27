What appears to be the first photo of Capt. Kenneth Kunkel in hospital since the Nov. 1 attack at a Hamilton mall restaurant shows the Canadian Armed Forces officer still in a wheelchair, nearly four weeks later.

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Conservative MP Ned Kuruc shared the picture Friday on Facebook and X, after visiting Kunkel on Thursday. It shows Kunkel in a wheelchair in a hospital hallway, giving a thumbs-up beside Kuruc.

"It was great to see Captain Kenneth (Ken) Kunkel yesterday," Kuruc wrote. "His positive mindset after such a traumatic event is an inspiration. Captain Ken all of Canada is behind you on your road to recovery!"

It was great to see Captain Kenneth (Ken) Kunkel yesterday.

His positive mindset after such a traumatic event is an inspiration.

Captain Ken all of Canada is behind you on your road to recovery! 🇨🇦https://t.co/G3AUVQdWFa pic.twitter.com/QXdxZ1GzSf — Ned Kuruc (@NedKurucMP) November 27, 2026

Kunkel, 59, is the commanding officer of 826 Gryphon Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets. Police say he was supervising young cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies outside a Mandarin restaurant at Hamilton's Centre on Barton when two boys blew a loud air horn into the cadets' ears.

According to Hamilton police, Kunkel followed the youths into the restaurant to confront them. A struggle followed, and Estela Quintanilla, 48, of Hamilton, "jumped in to assist the youths," assaulted him and knocked him to the ground, the police account says. A 12-year-old boy then struck him several times.

Kunkel was taken to hospital with what police called "life-altering" injuries and had spinal surgery the same day.

In a later statement shared by Kuruc, Kunkel said a woman "blindsided" him and slammed him into a concrete pillar. He said he was "currently paralyzed from the waist down and still in the hospital," in continual pain, with no prognosis yet and many months of rehabilitation ahead, but remained "hopeful and positive."

Quintanilla has been charged with aggravated assault and is next due in court on Feb. 4, 2027. The 12-year-old has been charged with assault and aggravated assault and can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. An 11-year-old boy was not charged. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Rebel News has followed the case from the start, including exclusive interviews with Quintanilla, who said she was trying to protect the boys, and later with relatives of the 11-year-old.