First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect To Help Floridians Find Cancer Resources

The database shows people resources on cancer prevention, research, treatment, & provider locations. It also shows Floridians how to navigate coverage when dealing with insurance, what's covered/not covered, how to dispute and interpret bills. The resource also includes FLcancerconnect.com, which gives Floridians stories of survivors and their stories of hope during their time periods with cancer. People are able to submit their stories to the database at [email protected] for other Floridians to read.

First lady DeSantis expressed her motivation to help Floridians with this cancer-assisting resource. "We need to do more for the people of this state to be able to be in the position to find the help that they need in these difficult times." stated First Lady DeSantis.

She shared her personal experience with cancer as a motivator for her actions with multiple doctors in helping the people of Florida with the online resource. "I know first hand. And I will say, when you get your cancer diagnosis, it is one of the hardest things that you can possibly hear in your lifetime." First Lady DeSantis said at the conference.