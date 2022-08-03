First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect To Help Floridians Find Cancer Resources

Republican Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis ﻿held a press conference at Ackerman Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Florida on August 3, where she announced the launch of Florida Cancer Connect, an all-encompassing resource giving Floridians information and assistance on cancer-related issues.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • August 03, 2022
  • News
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect To Help Floridians Find Cancer Resources
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Florida Cancer Connect To Help Floridians Find Cancer Resources
Remove Ads

The database shows people resources on cancer prevention, research, treatment, & provider locations. It also shows Floridians how to navigate coverage when dealing with insurance, what's covered/not covered, how to dispute and interpret bills. The resource also includes FLcancerconnect.com, which gives Floridians stories of survivors and their stories of hope during their time periods with cancer. People are able to submit their stories to the database at [email protected] for other Floridians to read.

First lady DeSantis expressed her motivation to help Floridians with this cancer-assisting resource. "We need to do more for the people of this state to be able to be in the position to find the help that they need in these difficult times." stated First Lady DeSantis.

She shared her personal experience with cancer as a motivator for her actions with multiple doctors in helping the people of Florida with the online resource. "I know first hand. And I will say, when you get your cancer diagnosis, it is one of the hardest things that you can possibly hear in your lifetime." First Lady DeSantis said at the conference.

United States Florida Ron DeSantis news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
rebel_news_tshirt_redirect
  • By Rebel News

Take a look at some of our new Rebel News merchandise!

Shop Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.