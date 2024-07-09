First Lady Jill Biden bristles at press questions about Joe Biden's re-election bid

The First Lady's exchange with reporters comes as more House Democrats call for President Biden to step aside.

First Lady Jill Biden bristles at press questions about Joe Biden's re-election bid
Dylan Townsend/Tampa Bay Times via AP
First Lady Jill Biden responded sharply to reporters in Tampa, Florida, on Monday when questioned about growing calls from House Democrats for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

As she exited a coffee shop, journalists asked about her message to Democrats urging her husband to end his re-election campaign.

The First Lady, appearing irritated, retorted, "Why are you screaming at me? You know me. Don't scream at me. Just let me talk." She then declined to answer the questions before departing in a waiting vehicle.

The exchange occurred during Jill's three-state campaign tour, spanning Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, which the White House had invited reporters to cover.

President Biden, who has faced increasing scrutiny over his age and mental acuity, particularly following his recent debate performance with former president Donald Trump, did not accompany his wife on the trip.

The incident highlights the mounting pressure on the Biden administration as more Democratic representatives voice their concerns about the President's candidacy.

At least nine House Democrats have publicly expressed their desire for President Biden to step aside, including prominent figures such as Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.).

Despite the growing opposition, sources close to the First Lady suggest she remains supportive of her husband's re-election efforts.

