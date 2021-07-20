First Nations adults launch human rights complaint alleging lack of support for adults with disabilities

The Canadian Press / ﻿Adrian Wyld﻿

Three human rights complaints have been filed by the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC) against the federal Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) on behalf of First Nations adults living with disabilities.

The complaints challenge the Government of Canada's alleged “ongoing systemic discrimination and failure to provide necessary supports and services to First Nations adults with disabilities in Manitoba.”

According to the PILC, the three complaints — two filed on behalf of individuals, and one on behalf of a coalition of First Nation adults with disabilities — are in response to a lack of access to the “support and services” required based on needs:

“They’re not even getting the baseline assessments to determine their needs that other Canadians would expect,” PILC attorney Joëlle Pastora Sala told CTV News. Sala cited access to therapy, equipment and communication devices as examples. “They’re not getting any supports as soon as they transition to adulthood.”

Sala stated in a news release that “Canada's continued failure to provide necessary supports for First Nations adults with disabilities is unconscionable, particularly at a time when reconciliation is stated to be a top priority for Canada”.