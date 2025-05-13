First Nations are blocking non-Indigenous people from public land — Wait, isn’t that racist?

I might be old-fashioned, but I thought that racism means discriminating against someone, or a group of people, based on their race, ethnicity, or heritage, because you think yours is better suited in some way.

Apparently, not in British Columbia, as long as the individuals doing the excluding are First Nations.

Take Vancouver Island, for example, where a significant portion of one of the most popular public beaches in the country, Tofino's Long Beach, is currently off limits to non-Indigenous people. And if that excludes you, and you dare to step foot in the area anyway, you could be slapped with a $25,000 fine under the Canada National Parks Act.

The excuse that the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is giving for the discriminatory restriction is a grey whale carcass that washed up onshore last week.

According to Parks Canada, the whale site is now reserved for a ceremony led by the Nation, involving the "harvesting" of the whale's bones, blubber, and baleen. The agency has issued a superintendent's order barring all non-Indigenous people from the area until further notice, and a poster created by the Nation reads that "only Tla-o-qui-aht members will be permitted to the whale site."

Long Beach isn't the only area where the B.C. government has enabled such race-based restrictions. The B.C. government has allowed multiple First Nations to unilaterally block off Joffre Lakes Park, one of the most iconic and sought-after public parks in the province, for Indigenous use.

Political commentator Caroline Elliott, who has been raising the alarm on that closure, put it best in a recent X post:

"Two years ago, two First Nations unilaterally shut down the park... excluding any non-Indigenous British Columbians... right in the middle of peak season. The Nations had no legal authority to do so, yet the B.C. government not only acquiesced but actually sent park officials to deter non-Indigenous visitors away.”

This year's Joffre Lakes closure is framed as a time for First Nations to "connect with the land." But, as Elliott points out, "If we are now in the place where the mere assertion of Title confers the right to prohibit public access in public spaces, then we all need to be aware that over 100 percent of B.C.'s land mass is claimed as unceded traditional territory by one or more of the province's 200 plus Indigenous groups. That means we have to ask, what would prevent more closures like this?" she questioned.

The discussion of the negative implications of 200-plus First Nations groups battling for sovereignty over "unceded land" recently became a hot topic in the B.C. Legislature, when B.C. Independent MLA Dallas Brodie raised concerns over how it could cause fragmentation and disunity for all British Columbians. B.C.'s socialist Premier David Eby, who takes no issue with "Indigenous only" public spaces, labelled the concerns raised by Brodie as racist.