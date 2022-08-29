First person to receive compensation for COVID vaccine death discusses Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program

E-transfer (Canada):

In our first interview with Franci, she described the horrible experience she was having with trying to be compensated by VISP, after her late mother Hannelore Maria Warner died minutes after taking her first Moderna COVID-19 injection.

Like severely vaccine-injured B.C. father Shaun Mulldoon and others who have suffered from “doing their part” to be vaccinated for COVID-19 without being given informed consent, Franci believes that the run-around applicants receive from VISP is an added burden to bear. This is especially considering there is no monetary amount that could compensate a person for something like the death of a loved one.

With that said, Franci is feeling a weight has been lifted off of her shoulders now that she has been heard, and received the maximum payout by VISP for a vaccine death.

Click on the video report to hear Franci detail the ins and outs of how the process for approval went as the first person to be paid out by Canada’s VISP. You’ll also hear Franci’s reason for deciding to receive the booster even after losing her mother and being hospitalized herself from adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

