First, Rebel News was smeared by the Town of Whitby. Now comes the cover-up…

Do you know that if you take issue with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, at least one Whitby, Ont. councillor thinks that you are “garbage… xenophobic… racist”?

How bizarre!

Here’s the backstory: earlier this year, Regional Councillor Chris Leahy introduced a motion that would’ve prevented the Town of Whitby from awarding contracts to companies that are participating in the federal Temporary Foreign Worker Program. It was all about embracing Canadian workers, after all. And what’s wrong with that?

Well, at a March 9 council meeting, rookie councillor Victoria Bozinovski flipped her wig over Leahy’s motion, implying that those against this federal program are “garbage… xenophobic… racist.”

Now, that’s harsh!

What was even harsher was Bozinovski’s response after the council meeting when I tried to scrum her. Which is to say, she ran away. She was too cowardly to justify her remarks. Hey, it happens.

But I experienced something new: I woke up the next day to discover I was the target of an overnight smear job. The players were Whitby politicians, the Durham Regional Police Service, and the trained seals in the mainstream media – none of whom reached out to get my side of the story. But never mind…

Simply put, my asking Bozinovski an impromptu question amounted to Whitby’s day of infamy. Indeed, it was even being portrayed as an act of misogyny!

I have an update on this story. Namely, Jessica Street is the president of the Whitby Taxpayers Federation. I recently interviewed Street to get an update on “Bozinovski-gate.”

Alas, Street notes that the Town of Whitby is not being transparent. Street reached out to the town via a freedom of information request to obtain security video of what really happened that night. Well, knock me down with a feather! Apparently, due to “unforeseen technological limitations,” the video recording is no longer available! Of course it isn’t…

Too bad. There was also an allegation that Durham Police escorted an individual from Whitby Town Hall. And the implication was that this individual was me. But it wasn’t me. In fact, cameraman Lincoln Jay and I didn’t see anyone escorted out by police. We didn’t even see the police there that night.

Of note, I reached out to the media relations department of the Durham Regional Police Service, given that the service publicly stated, “the incident is under investigation.” I wanted to know how the investigation was going and who that troublemaker was. Alas, radio silence…

In any event, check out my interview with Street with regards to the ongoing undemocratic and censorious shenanigans at the Town of Whitby.

Postscript: in the aftermath, Bozinovski has apparently scrubbed her presence from the Internet. Just one hitch: there’s this little thingy called the Wayback Machine. And guess what? I retrieved this nugget of information about her: “Victoria is completing her postgraduate studies in immigration and citizenship law, further expanding her ability to support and advocate for diverse communities.”

Translation: it would seem that Bozinovski wants to become an immigration consultant should her political career sputter. That would certainly be added incentive for her to support the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, no? Nothing personal; it’s all about financial enrichment. And if you’ve got a problem with that, then this makes you “garbage… xenophobic… racist…”