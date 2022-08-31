First the WEF wanted us to eat bugs; now they want us to surrender our cars

First, they wanted you to chow down on insects. And now? Well, like the repo man on steroids, they’re coming for your car...

“They” are the entitled elitists who comprise the World Economic Forum, an entity that seems to be hellbent on turning developed countries into third world countries. This is due to WEFers recommending policies that amount to nothing more than pompous virtue signaling, which go hand in glove with their Marxist mission statement of “building back better.”

And apparently in the eyes of WEF Grand Poobah Klaus Schwab, piloting anything with an internal combustion engine under the bonnet is a shameful display of excess. And it must come to an end. As per usual, it’s all about climate change… or is it the climate crisis? Or is it the climate emergency?

But apparently a WEF paper points to three circular economy approaches to reduce demand for critical metals. QUOTE: "We need a clean energy revolution, and we need it now." END-QUOTE.

To paraphrase a title from a film released back in 1970: Start the revolution without us...

The WEF is a staunch advocate against vehicle ownership. Well, of course they are. They prefer vehicle sharing. Hello, WEF? It’s 2022. We already have voluntary vehicle sharing. It’s called Uber and Lyft and so on… But the WEF elitists probably don’t know about these ride-sharing services for commoners. They prefer the chauffeur-driven stretch limo treatment when it comes to getting around town.

Oh, and it should be noted that the WEF has an ally in its unholy war on the car. That would be the International Energy Agency (IEA), which has told countries that they need to reduce the amount of oil supply to domestic consumers and "nudge" people out of their private cars in order to lower consumption.

The IEA’s plan is to reduce the consumption of gas by reducing speed limits, using more electric cars, constructing more bicycle lanes, creating cheap public transportation and utilizing trains instead of airplanes. What a bunch of fun-burglars!

In any event, we dropped by a car show taking place upon a Canadian Tire parking lot in Markham, Ont. We asked the members of the Thornhill Cruisers if they would be onboard in terms of giving up their beloved masterpieces to appease the likes of the WEF and the IEA. Take a guess at how they responded…