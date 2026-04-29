Fiscal update adds $88 million a year for Temporary Foreign Worker program through 2028

While Canadians grapple with housing shortages, strained public services and a weak job market, the Liberal government’s Spring Economic Update 2026 includes millions in new funding for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Buried on page 146 of the fiscal update (page 138 in the document numbering), Ottawa commits an additional $88 million annually through 2028 for the program.

The government frames the spending as administrative support. Still, it is more taxpayer money is being directed toward expanding or sustaining foreign labour streams while many Canadians — especially younger workers — struggle to find stable employment.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program allows employers to hire workers from abroad when they claim qualified Canadians are unavailable.

However, the system can suppress wages, distort labour markets, and reduce incentives for businesses to train domestic workers or improve pay. Conservative Immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner has called for the abolition of the program.