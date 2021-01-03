Fitness instructor reopens Alberta studio: Staying at home, eating fast food is worse for health

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, once one of the lone lockdown holdouts, gave in to the media pressure mob and announced tough new Covid-19 restrictions December 8.

Kenny’s measures included a shutdown of bars, restaurants, lounges and casinos, effective December 13. Fitness centres and personal service businesses, such as hair and cosmetic salons, were shuttered too. Thousands of businesses were ruined in a day.

But Red Deer personal trainer Tammy Porter with Me 1st Fitness is refusing to close her business, saying personal health is essential, no matter what the government says. Tammy has a home studio where she continues to see clients even though the closing of the larger gyms — where she would normally lead larger fitness classes — has taken a huge bite out of her bottom line.

I met Tammy at her home studio where she explained to me how important maintaining fitness is to her own wellbeing, and the well being of others and why she is willing to risk a massive fine just to keep doing what she does best: helping people get and stay healthy and strong.

If you are a business owner who has remained open in the face of the new lockdowns and in spite of the threat of devastating fines, reach out to us at iWillOpen.com and we will tell your story.

And if you receive a fine for keeping your doors open to customers, don't pay your fine, fight it! Submit your story at FightTheFines.com.