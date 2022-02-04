Five medical doctors speak out and question the science behind our government’s COVID-19 narrative

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,733,382.85 Raised

After two years of COVID-19 being used as an excuse for government overreach and medical coercion, many Canadians are going public with their demands for COVID-19 restrictions and no jab, no pay policies to stop. And while authoritative leaders like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may label people with such concerns as part of a “small, fringe minority” of conspiracy theorists with “unacceptable views,” those who attended Vancouver’s most recent World Wide Freedom Rally 6.0 would have seen that’s far from really.

Not only did thousands of concerned citizens peacefully gather to oppose the segregation and loss of liberties caused by COVID-19 mandates, five medical doctors took the stage to speak out about why they believe the approach governments have used to deal with COVID-19 is not only unethical, but in many cases nonsensical.

The doctors have recently started touring across B.C. to educate people on how to be fully informed before deciding to consent to taking them and have not done so without push back, including from a Global News report that accuses doctors who share medical opinions that differ from those of public health bureaucrats as undermining the fight against COVID-19.

“It is our job to spread this information” said Dr. Elizabeth Bastian when asked about the Global News report that has since led to Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliot to urge the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to “crack down on it’s members”.

Bastien stood alongside the other four doctors during my interview, which included Dr. Charles Hoffe and Dr. Stephen Malthouse who have been speaking out against the political COVID-19 for months.

