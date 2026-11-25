No auditor has been hired for Canada Health Infoway, the federally funded non-profit behind the failed PrescribeIT e-prescribing program, five months after the Liberal government promised an independent audit.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel's office announced the review on June 18. It promised a first phase, an independent third-party audit of whether Infoway complied with the terms of its federal contribution agreement, followed by a wider look at program delivery, compensation, governance and operations. The government said it would publish the key findings.

Health Canada posted the request for proposals on August 26, more than two months later. It said the audit work was expected to run until December 31, with a five-person team led by a partner or managing director.

That deadline is now five weeks away, and the auditor has not been chosen. The Department of Health said KPMG is doing a separate governance review of the organization.

The answer came in a November 23 response to order paper question Q-1548, submitted by Conservative MP Richard Bragdon of Tobique—Mactaquac. Bragdon asked on October 7 whether Health Canada had awarded a contract under solicitation 1000273876, "Independent Audit of the Contribution Funding provided to Canada Health Infoway." It had not.

Michel withheld $50 million from Infoway in June, its entire federal funding for this fiscal year, until the review was complete. Her office said the money would start flowing again once the review was officially underway, paid back on receipts and tied to performance milestones.

Infoway launched PrescribeIT in 2017 to replace fax machines with digital prescriptions. Federal spending on it has been reported at between $250 million and $298 million. Telus Health, the main vendor, received about $98 million. Usage never reached 5 per cent of Canadian prescriptions, and Infoway shut the service down on May 29.

Tamara Ugolini looked at the program's failure in August.

Infoway's long-time CEO, Michael Green, was paid nearly $900,000 a year. Infoway's board announced on April 29 that Green was no longer with the organization, eight days after he testified before the House of Commons health committee. Infoway's chief financial officer, David Fast, a former colleague of Green, was hired without a competition.

Public disclosures reported by the Globe and Mail show Infoway spent more than $400,000 on executive travel and $23 million on consultants in under three years. Infoway has received more than $2 billion in federal money since 2001.

The health committee ordered Infoway's contracts with Telus, its payments and its board minutes in April. The committee chair had to write to Infoway in June urging it to hand over the documents.

Conservatives, led by health critic Dan Mazier, have called for Infoway to be defunded and its useful work moved into Health Canada, where it would answer to Parliament.