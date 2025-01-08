A vigil marks five years since the IRGC downed a Ukrainian plane killing all onboard, with many questions lingering

On Tuesday, the Elgin Mills Cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ont., was the venue for a very sad vigil indeed.

It was five years ago that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Ukrainian Airliner PS752 over the skies of Tehran. All 176 people aboard were killed. This included 55 Canadian citizens as well as 30 permanent residents.

One of the victims was Arad Zarei. This lad was only 17 years old when his life was taken for no good reason whatsoever. Arad’s father, Mehrzad Zarei, led the vigil and gave Rebel News an exclusive interview.

And Mehrzad had much to say. For starters, he remains livid that Justin Trudeau lied to the victims’ families in terms of commencing a criminal investigation into this grotesque act of mass murder.

As well, he notes that it took the Trudeau Liberals more than four years to deem the IRGC a terror organization – and it did so for purely political motives. And even thought the IRGC is now recognized as a terror group, the federal government and law enforcement agencies turn a blind eye to IRGC operatives living in Canada (some estimate the number to be greater than 700.)

Poilievre says the 700 Iranian agents operating with impunity in Canada need to be charged or deported.



They've "been seen in gyms, living in mansions, and enjoying the plunder that they stole from the Iranian people here in our country." https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/0TljYoZl7v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 10, 2024

Furthermore, he notes that in 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner intentionally and that it was indeed an act of terrorism. The court would go on to award nine families representing 14 victims close to $250 million in compensation.

But it was a bittersweet victory given that the Supreme Court of Canada rejected attempts by the victims' families to seize Iranian assets. But why? It’s downright baffling – and frustrating.

Persian-Canadian freedom fighter Salman Sima was also in attendance. Like so many others in the Persian diaspora, Sima is hopeful for regime change in Tehran. And for that matter, he is equally hopeful for regime change in our great Dominion, too, so that a new Canadian government can at least try to seek answers when it comes to the tragedy and the scandal that is the downing of Ukrainian Airline PS752.