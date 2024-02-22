FL Gov. DeSantis to sign bill exposing Epstein case documents

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to enact a bill that will disclose the grand jury documents from the state's 2006 probe into a child sex predator.

This bill, which received unanimous approval from the Florida legislature, aims to shed light on the reasons behind the grand jury's decision to levy only minimal charges against Epstein in 2006.

In 2008, Epstein admitted guilt to state-level offenses of soliciting a minor for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, resulting in a mere 18-month jail sentence. During this time, he was granted daily work release, allowing him to leave jail regularly, the Daily Wire reports.

“All files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity should be made public,” DeSantis posted on X. “While the federal government continues to stonewall accountability, I’m glad the Legislature has taken action to release the grand jury material from the Florida state case. I will sign the bill into law.”

DeSantis also raised concerns about why the Biden administration is delaying the release of more files related to Epstein.

“Why won’t Biden release the federal government’s Epstein files?” he questioned on X.

Jeffrey Epstein died in his Manhattan prison cell in August 2019, facing federal sex trafficking charges. This month, his brother, Mark Epstein, revealed photos of Jeffrey's body, sparking debate over the true cause of his death.

Despite New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruling it a suicide by hanging, a forensic pathologist representing the Epstein family contested this, suggesting homicide could be a factor. Sampson, however, has "firmly" defended her findings.

Mark Epstein initially accepted the official cause of death but has since raised concerns.

“I had no reason to doubt it,” Mark Epstein said. “He didn’t have any children. Our parents are gone. He would know he didn’t have to worry about me. … so, I respected that as his decision.”

Mark Epstein reported that during a meeting with New York City medical examiners, he was informed they could not definitively label the death a suicide due to its strong resemblance to a homicide.

He continued, “So, then the questions became if he didn’t commit suicide, then he was killed, and then who killed him? How was it done?”

Mark noted that in the shared autopsy photos, Jeffrey shows signs of injury suffered to his neck that appeared to belong to a wire or thin rope used to strangle him.