Flashback: Mark Carney defends staggering expense bill at Bank of England

The former Bank of England governor was criticized over his lavish spending on first-class flights and luxury hotels in 2018.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  January 27, 2025   |   News Analysis

In 2018, Carney, then governor of the Bank of England, faced backlash over what critics called “staggering” expenses. Documents revealed he racked up over £300,000 (approx. $500,000 CAD) in travel and lodging costs in a single year.

Included in the bill were first-class flights and stays at luxury hotels, fueling accusations of an out-of-touch lifestyle far removed from the average taxpayer.

Carney defended the expenses as necessary for his role but admitted his use of a chauffeured car for his children’s activities “didn’t look good.”

The former Bank of England governor was also criticized in 2013 after his farewell parties at the Bank of Canada cost taxpayers over $30,000.

Carney's abuse of his taxpayer-funded expense account epitomizes the globalist elite: privileged, unaccountable, and disconnected from everyday citizens. Just like the man he seeks to replace; Justin Trudeau.

