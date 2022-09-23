Flashback: Trudeau tried to hire Drake and The Weeknd to be his Davos buddies in 2017
Exclusive records obtained by Rebel News in 2019 showed attempts by the Prime Minister's office to hire Drake and The Weeknd to perform at a World Economic Forum event.
Trudeau recently brought Canadian actress and Order of Canada recipient, Sandra Oh with him to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. But having taxpayers foot the bill for his celebrity clout chasing goes back years.
Exclusive records obtained by Rebel News in 2019 showed attempts by the prime minister's office to hire Drake and The Weeknd to perform at a World Economic Forum event hosted by the Canadian delegation to the globalist Davos Switzerland retreat in 2017.
The letter read:
Possible ministerial program priorities depending on the PMO choice of ministers to support the Prime Minister's agenda.
With the addition of Canadian artistic talent or other elements, possibly a corporate sponsorship. This would require a competitive bidding process for selecting an event management company and booking artists.
The prime minister's office had given Drake and the weeknd as examples.
The documents were obtained through access to information filings made possible through crowdfunded donations to www.RebelInvestigates.com.
