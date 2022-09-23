Florida Chick-fil-A employee who saved woman from armed carjacker recognized for heroism by Minor League Baseball team

Gordon was hailed as a hero after he fought off a man who was trying to carjack a woman getting her infant out of the vehicle in a terrifying parking lot altercation that was captured on video.

Florida Chick-fil-A employee who saved woman from armed carjacker recognized for heroism by Minor League Baseball team
Pensacola Blue Wahoos / Facebook
Remove Ads

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee who saved a woman from a would-be carjacking earlier in September was given the proper recognition for his act of heroism by a Minor League Baseball team on Thursday. 

Fort Walton Beach resident Thomas Mykel Gordon threw the first pitch for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before the second game of its playoff series against the Montgomery Biscuits, the New York Post reported

Gordon was hailed as a hero after he fought off a man who was trying to carjack a woman getting her infant out of the vehicle in a terrifying parking lot altercation that was captured on video. 

The 26-year-old Florida native had previously helped to rescue two girls after a construction crane fell onto their car, the Guardian reported

According to sheriff’s deputies in Okaloosa county, which includes Fort Walton Beach, Gordon was working his shift at the town’s Chick-fil-A restaurant when he heard a woman’s cries from the parking lot. 

The woman was getting her infant out of her car when she was approached by a man who attempted to carjack her. Gordon responded to her pleas of despair and fought the attacker while a bystander managed to capture his rescue on video. 

Gordon managed to pin the man down with a headlock until coworkers and at least one customer arrived to detain the would-be car thief. 

Gordon’s actions allowed for the prompt arrest of the assailant, who was charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon. 

Crime United States Florida news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
store_rebel_hoodie_redirect

New Rebel branded merchandise available now!

Shop Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.