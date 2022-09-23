Florida Chick-fil-A employee who saved woman from armed carjacker recognized for heroism by Minor League Baseball team

Pensacola Blue Wahoos / Facebook

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee who saved a woman from a would-be carjacking earlier in September was given the proper recognition for his act of heroism by a Minor League Baseball team on Thursday.

Fort Walton Beach resident Thomas Mykel Gordon threw the first pitch for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before the second game of its playoff series against the Montgomery Biscuits, the New York Post reported.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

Gordon was hailed as a hero after he fought off a man who was trying to carjack a woman getting her infant out of the vehicle in a terrifying parking lot altercation that was captured on video.

The 26-year-old Florida native had previously helped to rescue two girls after a construction crane fell onto their car, the Guardian reported.

According to sheriff’s deputies in Okaloosa county, which includes Fort Walton Beach, Gordon was working his shift at the town’s Chick-fil-A restaurant when he heard a woman’s cries from the parking lot.

The woman was getting her infant out of her car when she was approached by a man who attempted to carjack her. Gordon responded to her pleas of despair and fought the attacker while a bystander managed to capture his rescue on video.

Gordon managed to pin the man down with a headlock until coworkers and at least one customer arrived to detain the would-be car thief.

Gordon’s actions allowed for the prompt arrest of the assailant, who was charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon.