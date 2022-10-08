Florida Department of Health recommends against mRNA vax for males 18-39 years old.

Yaakov Pollak / Rebel News

“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

“Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

BREAKING: From Florida Department of Health, "The State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old." https://t.co/UOkAuAEqNn pic.twitter.com/wV6x1KsQTb — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) October 8, 2022

The Canadian government mandated the Moderna mRNA vaccine to the Canadian armed forces under threat of suspension and discharge, as other countries around the world were pausing the use of the manufacturer's jabs for young men.

According to a press release issued Friday by the Florida Department of Health announcing the findings of the agency's independent evaluation of mRNA vaccine efficacy and reported injuries:

This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.

As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.

In October 2021, Finland, Sweden and Norway began limiting the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in young people over concerns around cardiovascular side effects like myocarditis, previously rare in young, healthy people.