Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler under investigation for rape and sexual battery: report

Christian Ziegler, the Florida GOP chairman and husband of Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, is currently under criminal investigation.

The investigation comes after a woman filed a complaint with the Sarasota Police Department alleging that Ziegler raped her. This development was revealed in a heavily redacted police report obtained by the Florida Trident.

The complaint was filed on October 4, with the alleged incident occurring on October 2 at the woman's home in Sarasota. The few unredacted parts of the report include references to "rape" and "sexual battery,” WMNF reported.

Sources close to the investigation informed that the woman had previously been engaged in a consensual three-way relationship with both Christian and Bridget Ziegler. The incident under scrutiny by the Sarasota police allegedly happened when Christian Ziegler was alone with the woman, with Bridget Ziegler not present.

Furthermore, it was reported that a search warrant had been executed on Christian Ziegler’s cell phone, and forensic analysis is ongoing. Allegations have also surfaced that Ziegler may have secretly videotaped the sexual encounters between himself, his wife, and the woman.

Heavily redacted report has been released by Sarasota Police Department.



Not a ton of info related to allegations faced by @FloridaGOP chairman @ChrisMZiegler, but some clues were in there



This was a complaint. No charges have been filed, and no one has been found guilty of…

As of press time, the Sarasota City Attorney’s Office acknowledged the report's existence but had not yet provided it. No charges have been filed in the case, and it remains unclear if the allegations have been substantiated.

Christian Ziegler is a well-established figure in the Republican Party, previously serving as vice chairman before being elected chair in February. He is also a former Sarasota County Commissioner.

Bridget Ziegler, a prominent figure within the MAGA movement, was endorsed for her school board seat by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She co-founded 'Moms for Liberty' and has been influential in advancing the Florida Parental Rights In Education Act and opposing critical race theory.

Governor DeSantis has praised Bridget Ziegler's efforts, emphasizing the need for similar leadership in school board races across Florida. Bridget Ziegler currently holds a position at the conservative Leadership Institute, where she oversees a school board training program.

This investigation into Christian Ziegler places the spotlight on one of Florida's influential political couples and raises questions about the implications for their positions and influence within the GOP.