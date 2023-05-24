Florida Gov. DeSantis’ immigration legislation is working: illegal immigrants are leaving the state

New legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, aimed at amplifying regulations on Florida's undocumented community, is catalyzing an exodus of immigrants from the state.

The law renders out-of-state driver's licenses useless without proof of citizenship, prohibits state-funded ID cards for undocumented immigrants, and mandates most Florida companies to verify new hires' immigration status, among other limitations.

Axios reports the plight of an undocumented 22-year-old immigrant who opined that her family, all of whom did not enter the United States legally, were moving to greener pastures as the state clamped down on undocumented workers.

The legislation has prompted activist groups to lash out in protest, with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issuing a “travel advisory” over the measures, claiming that they created a “dangerous, hostile environment” for illegal immigrants. The statement was mocked by the DeSantis administration, which referred to it as a “political stunt” in a statement to Axios.

While the scenario occurring to the unnamed illegal immigrant may be playing out across hundreds, if not thousands of other families who entered the US illegally, the legislation is having its intended effect: cutting down the desire for anyone to enter the state illegally, and encouraging legal immigration for those willing to go through the process within the boundaries of the law by obtaining a work permit or citizenship.