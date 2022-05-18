Florida Gov. DeSantis slams Biden for 'failure' to stand up for freedom

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for his decision to ease sanctions on Cuba’s communist government, describing the president’s move as “yet another failure when it comes to standing up for freedom.”

On Twitter, DeSantis made his remarks about the Biden administration’s decision following a White House announcement about its change to its policy over Cuba.

“Biden’s plan to prop up the Cuban dictatorship represents yet another failure when it comes to standing for freedom in our hemisphere,” DeSantis wrote.

“Money from ‘tourism’ will go into the pockets of the Cuban regime – and will help fortify the government against those seeking freedom in Cuba,” he continued.

Biden's plan to prop up the Cuban dictatorship represents yet another failure when it comes to standing for freedom in our hemisphere.



Money from "tourism" will go into the pockets of the Cuban regime - and will help fortify the government against those seeking freedom in Cuba. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 17, 2022

As detailed by the State Department on Monday, the United States will ease its Trump-era sanctions against Cuba’s communist government and allow increased travel and approval of family remittances to the country.

“The Cuban people are confronting an unprecedented humanitarian crisis — and our policy will continue to focus on empowering the Cuban people to help them create a future free from repression and economic suffering,” the State Department said in a statement.

In addition to expanding travel freedoms, the changes include removing the current limit on family remittances of $1,000 per quarter per sender-receiver pair and allowing for so-called “donative” remittances. Essentially, Americans will be able to send money to anyone in Cuba, which the State Department claims will support “independent Cuban entrepreneurs.”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the Biden administration “resumed limited immigrant visa processing in early May and are looking to make sure that we staff up so that we can begin processing the full 20,000 immigrant visas out of Havana as quickly as possible,” according to a moderator at a White House press call.

In addition to the Cuban immigrants, the Biden administration has also allowed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees to settle in the United States. The White House has also made a commitment to allow up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to settle in the country.