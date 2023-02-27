Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis releases digital ad to rally conservatives for possible 2024 presidential bid

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

On Sunday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a new digital advertisement aimed at rallying conservatives to stand up for freedom in anticipation of a possible 2024 presidential bid.

The ad is part of DeSantis' efforts to appeal to the Republican base and position himself as a champion of conservative values. The move underscores the intense competition among potential Republican candidates seeking to gain momentum and support for the next presidential race.

“When the world lost its mind… when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue… Florida was a refuge of sanity, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world,” DeSantis said in the video.

Prominent conservative personalities such as Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Lisa Boothe, featured in the ad released by DeSantis, highlighting the governors accomplishments during his tenure as governor.

DeSantis added in the video:

Florida’s success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington, DC., an inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer. It has enacted pandemic restrictions and mandates. It has recklessly facilitated open borders. It has imposed an energy policy that has crippled our nation’s domestic production. This has caused many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some even say that failure is inevitable. Florida is proof positive that we the people are not destined for failure.

DeSantis went on to underscore the achievements of his administration in Florida, citing the state's remarkable growth rate, which has made it the fastest-growing state in the US. He also highlighted Florida's top rankings in various metrics, including education freedom, economic freedom, and higher public education.

“Decline is a choice. Success is attainable,” DeSantis ended. “And freedom is worth fighting for.”