Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs constitutional carry law, allowing citizens to carry concealed guns without a permit

AP Photo/Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Monday, enabling Floridians to carry concealed firearms without requiring a permit, making Florida the 26th state to adopt constitutional carry legislation.

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Gov. DeSantis.

The law’s passage now means that the majority of US states have constitutional carry laws in place.

The new law permits eligible citizens aged 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without the need for a permit or fee.

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) celebrated Florida's new law.

NRA-ILA Interim Executive Director Randy Kozuch praised Florida for empowering its residents to exercise their Second Amendment rights and reaffirming the fundamental right to self-defense without bureaucratic obstacles, according to Fox News.

“We thank Gov. DeSantis for his support of self-defense and Second Amendment laws and for prioritizing the safety and security of Florida residents,” Kozuch added.

“We extend our gratitude to the Florida legislature and all those who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality in the Sunshine State.”