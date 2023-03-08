Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skewers proposed bill requiring citizen journalists to register with the state
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, DeSantis denied having any involvement in the bill introduced by state Senator Jason Brodeur (R-Sanford), and made it clear that he does not support it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has criticized a bill proposed by a fellow Republican that would require political writers and citizen journalists to register with the state, dismissing attempts to tie the legislation to him.
He emphasized that any member of the legislature can file a bill, and stated that he does not control every bill filed. The governor's comments came amid concerns from critics who have attempted to link him to the legislation.
“Every person in the legislature can file bills,” DeSantis said. “I see these people filing bills and there are these articles with my face on the article saying that bloggers are going to have to register with the state and they’re attributing it to me.”
“That’s not anything I’ve ever supported, I don’t support,” he added. “I’ve been very clear about what we are doing. … I don’t control every single bill that has been filed.”
Brodeur’s bill has received pushback from other high-profile Republicans, including former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who called on the state senator to withdraw it.
“The idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane,” Gingrich wrote on Twitter. “It is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately.”
The idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane. it is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately.— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) March 5, 2023
