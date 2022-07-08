Florida Governor DeSantis takes serious action to lower prescription drug prices for Floridians

E-transfer (Canada):

Executive Order 22-164 has the goal of driving transparency in prescription costs for Floridians. This order will ensure reforms are in place to hold Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) accountable when managing prescription drug benefits for insurance companies.

DeSantis also expressed condolences to the people of Japan over the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. "The world lost a really, really great leader," stated DeSantis.

He also condemned the Food and Drug Administration over their rushed clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine for infants. "They (FDA) rush through, with very little evidence, COVID vaccines for infants," stated DeSantis. He also ensured that the state of Florida would not see any vaccine mandates. "As long as I'm governor, there will be no mandates for COVID vaccines for schoolchildren or anybody else," stated DeSantis.

During the conference, he also criticized Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his policies and governing of the state of California. "When families are uprooting from the Pacific Coast to go almost 3,000 miles in search of a better life, that's telling you something," he stated. He then continued by uttering that "California is driving people away with their terrible governance."