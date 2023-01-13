Florida homeowners left to pay for removal of abandoned Cuban boat from their property, DeSantis intervenes

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

Florida homeowners are frustrated after being left to deal with the aftermath of a Cuban boat that washed up on their property.

Jack Bartkus, a homeowner in Key Colony Beach, said that after the government took the passengers into custody, they left the boat behind and it became his problem. Bartkus said he was forced to pay $2,500 to "clean and sterilize the boat" and was threatened with a possible felony charge if he didn't prevent the boat from floating out to sea.

Officials in Key Colony Beach told residents in a letter that migrant boats are their problem, not the government’s, Fox News reported.

"If any vessel ends up on your private property [it] becomes your problem. This rule of law is both inconvenient and a bit expensive, but it is the law," the letter read.

Sue Bartkus, Jack's wife, said that the situation is "very frustrating" and that homeowners are expected to let the boats destroy their property.

Rapid Response Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, responded to the issue on Twitter, saying "This is completely unfair. DHS should be paying for this," referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

This is completely unfair. DHS should be paying for this. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 11, 2023

DeSantis also addressed the issue, saying that vessels have been left everywhere on people's property and that the state of Florida will clear the vessels free of charge for residents because it wasn't their fault. He added that they may send the bill to President Biden.

"There’s vessels left everywhere [on] people’s property," DeSantis said. "We declared a state of emergency. We provided [the] Coast Guard the assistance that they’ve asked for. We are going to clear the vessels free of charge for those residents because it wasn’t their fault."

"Maybe we’ll send the bill to [President] Biden. We’ll see," DeSantis added.