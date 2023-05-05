Florida lawmakers pass bills banning puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgeries for children

E-transfer (Canada):

Florida lawmakers have sent a series of bills to Governor Ron DeSantis that could put a halt to the gender transitions of minors living in the state. Despite the controversial nature of the legislation among the vocal left, many voiced their opinions and spoke up in support of the bills, which are intended to protect minors.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign soon, is likely to sign these bills into law.

One of the bills prohibits transgender children from receiving gender-affirming treatments, including puberty-blocking prescriptions and sex-reassignment surgeries.

Under this legislation, a court could temporarily remove a child from their home if they receive such treatments or procedures. This bill equates “gender-affirming health care,” a euphemistic term for hormone injections and irreversible surgical procedures like elective double mastectomies on minors, with child abuse.

Another bill that passed the state Senate restricts teachers, faculty, and students from using their preferred pronouns in public schools. This bill mandates that all schools consider a person's sex as an immutable biological trait and that using pronouns other than those corresponding to a person's sex at birth is false.

The state House also passed a bill prohibiting transgender-identifying individuals from using bathrooms or changing rooms that match their gender identity in government buildings. This includes public schools, prisons, and state universities.

Ron DeSantis is signing a bill to ban doctors from performing double mastectomies and other irreversible surgeries on children. It also bans sterilizing kids.



The wokes are, of course, upset that they will no longer be allowed to mutilate children. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2023

“How is this even a discussion? I fell asleep and woke up in a surrealist hellscape of the worst, most unimaginable episode in the Twilight Zone,” wrote one commenter on social media in support of the passage of the legislation.

“I am 68 and never in my wildest nightmare. Would I have thought a law against child mutilation would be needed,” wrote another.

“Good. Other states should follow,” stated another commenter. “We have to protect the children."