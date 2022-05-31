Florida sheriff to mass shooters: 'We are going to kill you because you can't kill evil enough'

Twitter

A Florida sheriff has vouched that mass shooters will be killed on sight without hesitancy.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated on Friday, “We’re not waiting one second. We are going to kill you because you can’t kill evil enough.”

Marceno’s comments came a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the Uvalde school shooter evil, reiterating his commitment to upholding public safety for students and teachers in his jurisdiction.

Florida’s #lawandorder Sheriff Carmine Marceno responds to #Uvalde, TX school shooting:



You don’t get to shoot our children. You bring deadly force in this county, we are going to kill you. pic.twitter.com/bYVnNT5FSl — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 27, 2022

Marceno promised would-be-shooters, “You don’t get to shoot our children. You bring deadly force in this county, we are going to kill you.”

The sheriff also announced the arrest of a fifth grader on Saturday, where a 10-year-old student of Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral allegedly sent a threatening text message and “developed probable cause for his arrest,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

Fox News reports that Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case due to the suspect's age.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat.”

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” said Sheriff Marceno.

https://twitter.com/SheriffLeeFL/status/1530695044289769472