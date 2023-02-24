Florida teacher faces massive backlash over controversial TikTok videos using kids as political props

Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Ontario MPPs demanding they stop Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act.

A Florida teacher is facing criticism after posting controversial TikTok videos featuring white students bowing to their black peers and mocking the state's “Stop Woke Act,” which prohibits the teaching of critical race theory and other discriminatory lessons in public schools.

Ethan Hooper, who teaches sixth-grade at Howard Middle School in Orlando, was accused of using children as political props, sparking outrage among parents and critics. Orange County Public Schools, his employer, condemned the videos and suggested that Hooper would be disciplined.

In one video, titled “problematic books,” Hooper can be seen grabbing books from students and yelling at them. “Hey, hey, hey, what'cha all reading? You reading Harry Potter? Oh, witchcraft? Gotta go. Gotta go,” he says.

He then grabs a book titled “Crossover” and shouts, “A black boy? No. Absolutely not.” Hooper's next target is a book called “The Hate You Give”, which he says he will get rid of, adding, “I'm gonna give you something to hate. This book's gone.”

The videos quickly drew a backlash, with many condemning Hooper for using his students for political gain.

Florida teacher makes students participate in a series of tiktoks mocking the FL Dept of Education for removing books from schools containing pornography, CRT, and gender ideology pic.twitter.com/i8BzdhFsbw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

This Florida teacher made students participate in a skit for black history month where white students act like servants for black students pic.twitter.com/g29SgNd3pn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

“If one of the teachers was using my kid for political gain, that would upset me,” said one father, Orlando Click reported. “What if I don't believe in that, and, you know, that's not what I'm teaching my kid?”

Another critic who spoke to the Daily Mail called for Hooper to be fired, saying, “He can take his issues to adults in the system. Instead, he used children he's supposed to be caring for on a personal social media account.”

Some also expressed concern about Hooper posting videos that revealed his students' identities.

In response to the controversy, Orange County Public Schools issued a statement condemning the videos and vowing to take action against any employee who exploits students for political purposes:

“Orange County Public Schools will not tolerate the use of our children as political pawns by anyone, including a classroom teacher,” the statement said. “Any employee who creates videos or other content with students in an effort to exploit them for political purposes will be immediately removed from the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and swift action will be taken to terminate employment.”

Superintendent Maria Vazquez also spoke out against Hooper's behavior, calling it “the exploitation of our students for political purposes.”

She added, “This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes, and it will not be tolerated in our school district.”

Local reports confirmed that Hooper has been placed on administrative leave, and a spokesperson for the school district indicated that he would face disciplinary action.