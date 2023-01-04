Follow the money? Hospitals are raking in the dough through children’s gender-reassignment surgeries

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by 'Billboard' Chris to discuss shocking stories of hospitals supposedly making millions of dollars off of the gender-reassignment surgeries of children.

As stated by David, "Forgive me for being such a cynic, but when it comes to any story, I subscribe to the mantra of follow the money. And I would assume that at these hospitals, such as the one in Boston, there are big bucks to be made here by this kind of gender-reassigning surgery. Am I on the right track here?"

Chris replied saying, "Yes. This is a multibillion-dollar-a-year industry. A double mastectomy might cost $10,000, but what they call bottom surgeries, which are the euphemistic terms for castration or phalloplastys, where they carve out the forearm of a girl and fashion it into a neo phallus, these might cost about $40,000, could be more. There's always complications as well. So then you're adding on to the tab there."

Chris went on to say, "And just these drugs alone, like these puberty-blocking drugs, some of these kids will get an implant and that implant for a year costs about 40,000 U.S. dollars. So over the course of their lifetime, because these kids are being turned into lifelong medical patients forever reliant on pharmaceuticals, it might cost upwards of $1,000,000 to change the lot, to attempt to change the sex of the child, of course, you can't actually change the sex of a child."

Chris added, "All they're doing is destroying the future sexual function in these kids, reducing their dating pool to zero, eliminating the chance of having a family. And what we see from all previous studies with adults who transition, suicide rates actually peak 7 to 10 years after the fact. So none of this is helping anything. It might help some of these kids in the very immediate term feel better because they finally got what they've been obsessing about. But this is just child abuse, pure and simple."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode and gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows and more, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.