Following ‘hot girl summer,’ Finland’s former PM Sanna Marin reveals new chapter in life

Finland's former Prime Minister Sanna Marin is embracing a fresh chapter in life. At 37, after making global headlines as one of the youngest PMs ever, she's now joining hands with the nonprofit led by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. She'll serve as a “strategic counselor,” lending her expertise to global political leaders.

“Time to move on,” Marin shared with the Finnish media, the New York Post reported. “I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland. I believe that I can serve those voters (in Finland) well and maybe even better in the new assignment.”

The Tony Blair Institute, founded in 2016, collaborates with political figures, guiding them on strategies to foster positive change. Tony Blair himself vouched for Marin's fit in this mission, citing her boldness, practicality, and tech-savviness as strengths.

Though Marin is exploring new horizons, she hasn’t entirely shut the door on politics. She was a mere 34 when she became Finland’s PM. Despite facing challenges, like her recent third-place finish in the re-election and resigning as the leader of the Social Democratic Party, she remains a significant figure in Finland and on the international stage.

In personal strides, Marin celebrated the summer with flair, attending the Flow Festival in Helsinki and sporting chic outfits that had the internet buzzing. However, she also faced scrutiny from an event at her residence, leading to her taking a firm stand in a press conference. By November, any concerns surrounding her had been cleared.