Footage shows moment Aussie woman pleaded for help after gang rape

Disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced, capturing a distressed Australian woman seeking help at a Paris kebab shop after allegedly being gang raped in the city by African men.

The footage shows the 25-year-old tourist in tears as staff and patrons at the kebab shop provide her with water and attempt to comfort her during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman had taken refuge at Dounia, a kebab shop located on Boulevard de Clichy near the Moulin Rouge in Paris' 18th arrondissement, following the alleged assault by five men.

Upon her arrival at the shop, the woman was described as "disoriented and unable to speak a word of French," with her dress "backwards" and partially torn.

CCTV footage released on Tuesday shows the woman signalling to a staff member that a man who had just entered the shop was one of her alleged attackers.

The man is seen lingering in the shop before approaching the woman and patting her on the back. Moments later, a physical confrontation ensues between a customer and the man, who subsequently fled the scene.

Police arrived shortly after, and the woman, who was believed to have been in Paris for the Fête de la Musique festival, was taken to Bichat Hospital.

She informed police that she was raped by five men of African appearance.

The kebab shop owner told media that the woman, who was scheduled to return to Australia on Sunday, could not stop crying and her dress was visibly damaged.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed that police are investigating the allegations, stating: