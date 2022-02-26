For the first time, a Canadian judge rules contrary to the anti-dissident COVID hysteria

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a truly remarkable court ruling from earlier this week.

It’s not a constitutional case. It’s not a challenge to the lockdowns. It’s not a grievance against an employer forcing a vaccine mandate on a union. It’s the most ordinary, dreary court case there is — family law, which is code for divorce court. And of course the worse divorce proceedings are those involving kids. Just misery all around, misery where only the lawyers profit.

And misery attracts misery — imagine how many divorce cases involving children have weaponized aspects of the lockdowns — masks; vaccine shots. The most bitter disagreements have been made worse because of the strife we're in.

And so it was in this case, called J.N. vs. C.G — those are the initials of the parents, kept anonymous for the sake of the kids. It was a case heard exactly last week, and the ruling was issued on Tuesday, which is a pretty quick turn-around.

It was written by Justice Alex Pazaratz of the Ontario Superior Court.

On last night's show, Ezra reads from it at length.

Because the judge writes in a way that's better quoted directly, rather than summarized and restated. Most judges don’t write like this. You’ll see.

But this is literally the first judge in Canada to consider a pandemic issue, and not join the hysterical screaming and denunciation of people who are dissident minorities.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.