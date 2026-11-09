Ford calls Hamilton poppy attack on Air Cadets “the most disgusting thing you could ever do”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the Hamilton attack tied to Air Cadets selling Remembrance Day poppies, calling it “absolutely disgusting” and “the most disgusting thing you could ever do.”

Ford spoke Monday at a housing news conference in Peterborough, joined by Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack and Mayor Jeff Leal. A reporter asked for his reaction on behalf of CHCH Queen's Park producer Randy Rath, who could not attend.

“These little cadets that want to be maybe future Canadian Armed Forces, you know, they get beaten up for selling poppies. It's absolutely disgusting, by a bunch of older kids,” Ford said. “The parents should be ashamed that they've raised their kids to beat up cadets. You've got to be kidding.”

Ford said he could not say more because he thought the youths were only 13 or 14. He called it “disgusting behaviour,” said he hoped the parents were listening, and suggested they needed a trip to the woodshed. “A 14-year-old kid beating up cadets that are trying to serve our country, the most disgusting thing you could ever do.”

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Hamilton police say the Nov. 1 incident began around 1:45 p.m. outside a Mandarin restaurant at The Centre on Barton, when two boys approached young Air Cadets selling poppies and blew a loud air horn into their ears. Capt. Kenneth Kunkel, 59, a Canadian Armed Forces member supervising the cadets, followed the boys inside to confront them.

Police say a struggle followed. They allege Estela Quintanilla, 48, of Hamilton, who was not initially involved, jumped in, assaulted Kunkel and caused him to fall, and that one youth then struck him several times. Officers called his injuries life-altering. Rebel News reporter David Menzies reported that Kunkel had emergency spinal surgery and remains unable to walk. A GoFundMe for his recovery has raised more than $250,000.

Police charged a 12-year-old boy with assault. The second boy, 11, is too young to be charged. Quintanilla faces aggravated assault and returns to court Feb. 4, 2027. In Menzies' exclusive, she claimed she was protecting the boys and denied tripping or pushing Kunkel.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.