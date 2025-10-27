Ford gov't axes fixed election dates, locks in party subsidies

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government is moving to scrap Ontario’s fixed election dates and make permanent taxpayer funding for political parties — while increasing regulation of third-party political spending.

Attorney General Doug Downey announced the sweeping reforms Monday under what the government calls a plan to “strengthen public confidence” in provincial elections.

The changes would repeal the fixed election calendar introduced by former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty and return to the traditional system in which the premier can call an election at any time within a five-year term.

“The proposed reforms will return Ontario to an electoral process that served our province well for nearly a century and a half,” Downey said, taking a swipe at what he called “American-style fixed election dates.”

Under the proposal, elections would once again be triggered by the Lieutenant Governor on the advice of the premier — giving the governing party flexibility to time the vote.

Taxpayer Funding for Political Parties Becomes Permanent

The government will also make the per-vote taxpayer subsidy to political parties permanent.

Currently worth millions annually, the quarterly allowance had been set to expire in 2026 but will now continue indefinitely. Downey said the move follows a recommendation from the province’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Tighter Rules for Third Parties

Third-party advertisers — typically unions, activist groups, or advocacy organizations — will face new oversight and penalties.

The Chief Electoral Officer will gain investigative powers to demand information from any group placing political ads, and broadcasters will be required to confirm that advertisers are properly registered before airing their spots.

Fines will increase for violations such as exceeding spending limits or failing to register.

The bill also scraps the pre-writ spending limits that had applied to both political parties and third parties in the months before a fixed election date, since those dates will no longer exist.

Higher Donation Limits and Possible Ad Bans

Individual contribution limits to political parties will rise from $3,400 to $5,000 starting in 2026, indexed to inflation.

The government is also “considering” banning political advertising on public property such as buildings, billboards, and transit stations.

The reforms collectively hand the governing party more control over when elections are called while ensuring public funds continue to flow to all registered parties — and tightening restrictions on independent political advocacy.