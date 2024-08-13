Ford slams safe injection sites: 'It's like putting an alcoholic outside the LCBO'

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his long-standing opposition to so-called “safe consumption sites” during his stop in Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

Instead, Ford said he would like to see more investment into detox and rehabilitation programs, noting that these safe injection sites often damage the communities that they’re in.

Premier @FordNation slams so-called safe consumption sites, saying he'd rather put money into detox beds and support.



"When they say safe injection sites help and everything, well the numbers don't show that as far as I'm concerned."https://t.co/t50c3TNz74 pic.twitter.com/OJ7cv8L4PN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2024

“I’d rather put [funding] into detox beds and help and support,” Ford said when asked about safe consumption sites in northern Ontario, of which there is only one.

“On a daily basis, in Toronto, there’s safe injection sites that neighbourhoods are going absolutely crazy. Again, there’s needles all over the parks, unfortunately, one innocent citizen got killed last year up by Leslie[ville]. It’s not good. I want to help these people. I’ve seen it firsthand. I want to help them,” Ford said.

“They say that safe injection sites help and everything? Well, the numbers don’t show that, as far as I’m concerned. They say it’s going to save the world. No. It’s like putting an alcoholic outside the LCBO and telling them not to drink but you get a bottle every single day. It doesn’t make sense.” He continued.

Ford’s comments come as the province continues to deal with the opioid crisis. Federal data shows that there were 42,711 reported opioid-related overdose hospitalizations from January 2016 to December 2023, with more than 2,800 deaths from opioids in 2021 alone.

Lack of leadership in Cobourg after shooting at beach encampment



Full report:https://t.co/aCPYUQBTOx



Unless serious changes are made this is coming to a town or city near you. Find out more @ https://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/T9HP78PYkK — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 18, 2023

Ford’s opposition to the consumption sites is not new. In 2018, during his campaign for premier, Ford voiced his disapproval by saying he was “dead against” the sites and also said then that he believed in funding drug rehabilitation instead.

Social justice advocates in recent weeks have called for an increase in support for these facilities, where the drug addicted can come and use dangerous drugs freely.

East-end Toronto’s South Riverdale Community Health Centre simply can’t stay out of the news – for all the wrong reasons.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/21nDnVxhe3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 16, 2023

Advocates claim that the sites are essential. A recent rally at Queen’s Park organized by the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario had former drug addicts present who credited a site with saving lives, reports the CBC.

Despite this, Ford’s government has signalled its intent to introduce "enhanced accountability measures" for existing sites following a recent review, and Ford has called on the federal government to halt approvals for new sites.

Just last week, Ontario's Big City Mayors called for urgent federal and provincial action to address the 'humanitarian crisis' and fallout from failed drug policies through their launching of the 'Solve the Crisis' campaign.