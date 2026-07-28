Ford told MPPs to pay taxpayers back. Now questions are being asked about his own expenses
Ford's office defended the expenses, saying they were legitimate work-related travel costs that were independently approved under the province's cabinet expense rules.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly insisted that politicians who improperly bill taxpayers should repay every penny. Now, newly reviewed expense records show the premier himself charged more than $44,000 in travel-related expenses to Ontario taxpayers during his time in office, despite recently claiming he has a "zero expense account."
During a July 20 news conference, Ford declared, "I have zero expenses," while responding to mounting criticism over hotel expense claims filed by members of his caucus. The controversy erupted after several Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs billed taxpayers for hotel stays despite living within commuting distance of Queen's Park.
Ford called those claims "totally unacceptable" and ordered the money repaid.
However, an analysis of publicly disclosed expense records by CityNews found Ford filed 90 expense claims between July 2018 and February 2022, totalling more than $44,000. The claims included approximately $26,178 for airfare, $17,752 for accommodations and $445 for meals.
Ford's office defended the expenses, saying they were legitimate work-related travel costs that were independently approved under the province's cabinet expense rules.
The disclosure comes as the Ford government continues to face scrutiny over spending by cabinet ministers.
Tourism Minister Stan Cho has already agreed to reimburse taxpayers after billing more than $16,000 for hotel stays in Toronto, prompting Ford to say taxpayers deserved their money back.
Investigations revealed that 20 PC MPPs combined to bill taxpayers over $120,000 for Toronto hotel rooms, frequently using the allowance during routine spring and fall legislative sessions.
Media reports later exposed that internal government emails had actively advised MPPs they could use this loophole to stay over during late-night sittings.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-28 19:25:01 -0400 FlagWhat a hypocrite! Ford’s actions are what his true self wants. His words mean nothing.