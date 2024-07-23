Foreign affairs minister says Canadian government holds no negative perception of China: 'It's more Canadian perceptions towards China'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made clear that the Canadian government actually doesn’t hold any negative perceptions toward China.

Joly made the comment after conversations in Beijing with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Joly met with Yi for three and a half hours at the Diayutai State Guest House on Friday, and while no major diplomatic grounds were gained, Joly did say that there was a path towards a “reset” in relations.

Liberal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is sending her deputy minister David Morrison to China in an attempt to build a bridge with the Chinese Communist Party.



READ MORE: https://t.co/8qzuXNwhCg pic.twitter.com/9mr7teaNlI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

“There are many things that we need to do before a formal reset. There are too many aspects core to our relationship that need to be addressed, including foreign interference, including trade issues,” she said to the Globe and Mail.

“It’s not the government. It’s more Canadian perceptions towards China which are negative right now. And it’s important to understand that."

Joly said that China’s interference in elections and intimidation of Canada’s Chinese diaspora communities, as well as the issue of illegal Chinese police stations in Canadian cities, were all brought forward to China during the discussion.

“I raised in very firmly, and specifically because this is core to our national interests. So I said clearly that we would not tolerate any form of interference in our democracy, intimidation of our people and our politicians,” Joly said.

She also spoke about China’s role in the opioid crisis, where she said that there was acknowledgement on both sides that fentanyl is “killing too many Canadians, too many Americans, too many people in the world.”

“I think there is good faith on both parts,” Joly said.

Joly also said that issues regarding human rights and civil rights went nowhere. A readout by the Chinese said that they would take no criticism on human rights or its dealings with Taiwan, calling those issues a red line.

“I won’t go into the details of the conversation,“ Joly said. “Was I surprised by their reaction? No, because it’s a typical reaction.”

More bilateral meetings are to be expected, with Joly saying that Canada needs to be able to work with China on key geopolitical issues.

She said that there were issues at hand that the ministers did not see “eye to eye” with, including the Russo-Ukrainian war. However Joly did say that there was a "common approach" to the Israel-Hamas war.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confronted by reporter: "Is the only reason why you're calling for a ceasefire because you're losing Muslim support & donors in Canada?” https://t.co/0UqW9NyyCP pic.twitter.com/nm5RWZfJp4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2023

“China and Canada and many other countries, the vast majority of the world, I must say, agree that we need a ceasefire, that hostages need to be back, and that there’s a humanitarian catastrophe happening in Gaza,” she said.