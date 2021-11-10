Foreign Affairs tender suggests Trudeau Liberals will use government grants to push partisan agenda

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Foreign Affairs is hiring a two-person contract team to gauge “political influence” within the department's initiatives. The new procurement suggests the government will be using small grants to local groups both within and outside of Canada to further Liberal partisan causes.

According to the BuySell.gc.ca website, a tender for the contract was posted November 9, 2021 and will close two weeks from that date. The tender asks for prospective contractors to assist the incoming Global Affairs minster, Mélanie Joly, in calculating and then leveraging the Trudeau government's political influence by utilizing the government's own small initiative granting agency, the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI):



The Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (DFATD) Evaluation Division (PRA) requires the services to develop a measurement framework and toolkit for political advocacy, access, and influence with broad applicability to DFATD contexts and evaluations, to apply the framework to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) evaluation, currently being conducted by PRA, and produce findings, reports, insights, and recommendations.

This requirement is for one (1) Evaluation Services Consultant (Senior) and one (1) Performance Measurement Consultant (Senior).

The CFLI is taxpayer-supported through Foreign Affairs, and funds over 600 projects annually implemented by small, local civil-society organizations. The agency largely focuses on gender equality and empowerment of women and girls and climate action.

Other smaller local initiatives are not only being denied government funding through the summer jobs grant, but face being stripped of preferential tax status for not being Liberal enough.

The Liberal party platform contained a promise to deny charitable status to pregnancy crisis centers that provide counselling and alternatives to termination to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Pro-life groups suggest this policy of the recently re-elected Liberal government will also strip churches and summer camps of charitable status if these organizations do not comply with the Liberal's partisan, pro-choice (on everything but vaccines) agenda.

You can view an archived version of the tender for contract here.