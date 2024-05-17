Foreign-born population in U.S. reaches record high of 51.6 million, study finds
Illegal immigration accounts for the majority of the increase under the Biden Administration, raising concerns over political implications.
A recent study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has revealed that the foreign-born population in the United States has reached a new high of 51.6 million as of March 2024. The report indicates that this population has grown rapidly under the administration of President Joe Biden, with a staggering increase of 5.1 million since March 2022, marking the largest two-year increase in American history.
According to the CIS report, the foreign-born population has increased by 6.6 million in just 39 months since President Biden took office in January 2021. The study estimates that nearly 58 percent of this increase can be attributed to illegal immigration. The report also highlights that the foreign-born population increase under the Biden administration is larger than the individual populations of 37 out of the 50 states, as reported by the Daily Wire.
The CIS report projects that if current trends continue, the foreign-born population could reach 62.5 million by 2030 and 82.2 million by 2040, which would be larger than the current combined populations of 30 states and the District of Columbia.
Despite arguments that mass immigration will boost the job market, the report found that only 46 percent of the foreign-born individuals who arrived in 2022 or later were employed in early 2024. Furthermore, only eight percent of those not working reported actively seeking employment.
The significant population shift, driven primarily by mass illegal immigration, may have substantial political implications. Data shows that in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won 90 percent of congressional districts with a higher than average foreign-born population. Some public figures, such as Elon Musk, have accused the Democratic Party of encouraging and allowing mass immigration as a strategy to gain political power, particularly by exploiting the congressional district apportionment process.
Polling data from Pew Research indicates that among illegal immigrants of Hispanic descent, only four percent support the Republican Party, while 31 percent support the Democratic Party. Legal permanent residents and foreign-born U.S. citizens also show higher support for Democrats compared to Republicans.
The sharp rise in the foreign-born population under President Biden coincides with an unprecedented border crisis, with over 9.5 million nationwide encounters and an estimated 1.7 million illegal immigrant "gotaways" recorded during his term. Consequently, Biden faces widespread disapproval among voters regarding his handling of the border crisis, with recent polls suggesting that Americans trust former President Donald Trump more on immigration matters and favor Trump's plan to deport illegal immigrants.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.